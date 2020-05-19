Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Up 6.3%

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.46, approximately 595,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 562,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $248.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

In other Curo Group news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger W. Dean acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,517 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Curo Group by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

