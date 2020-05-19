Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Up 6.3%

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.10, 464,986 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 350,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTN. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). Exterran had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $210.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 15,599 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,683.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares in the company, valued at $460,286.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 7,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Exterran by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Exterran by 18.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

