Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.61, approximately 1,648,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,736,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Get Livent alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $771.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. Livent’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Livent by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.