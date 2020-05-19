The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Shares Up 6.3%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.44, 2,989,579 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,161,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

The stock has a market cap of $281.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. Research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,487.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

