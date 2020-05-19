Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.43 and last traded at $94.54, 1,219,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,573,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.94.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

