Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.61, 520,150 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 332,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 249,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,145,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

