Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 81.6% in May

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the April 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sachem Capital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Sachem Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sachem Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of SACH stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

