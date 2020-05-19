Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 6.4%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.65 and last traded at $98.59, approximately 2,087,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,117,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carvana by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 408.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after buying an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,220,000 after purchasing an additional 216,760 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

