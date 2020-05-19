NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NTN opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.