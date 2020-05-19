Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Down 36.6% in May

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oragenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oragenics by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Security LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 197.9% in the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 4,612,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

