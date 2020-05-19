Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Down 36.6% in May

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oragenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.88.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.
