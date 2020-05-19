Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Up 83.5% in May

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 77,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 763,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.