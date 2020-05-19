New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 14,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in New Gold by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of New Gold by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 765,235 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of New Gold by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,983 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of New Gold by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,513,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 539,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.07.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

