Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Declines By 31.8%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Power REIT stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 145,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 7.58% of Power REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of PW opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

