TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.65, 148,649 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 642,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Sunday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 1.61%. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,125,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 546,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,565 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 598,700 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.