Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Expands By 141.1%

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the April 30th total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Roth Capital lowered Superior Drilling Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Superior Drilling Products worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

