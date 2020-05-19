Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.30, 258,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 320,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

