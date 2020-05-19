Short Interest in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Decreases By 26.3%

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIF opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

