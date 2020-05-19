CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.39, approximately 4,787,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,210,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on CF shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,937,000 after purchasing an additional 409,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

