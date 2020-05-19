New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NEN opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Get New England Realty Associates alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. New England Realty Associates makes up 0.8% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.58% of New England Realty Associates as of its most recent SEC filing.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.