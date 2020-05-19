Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.48 and last traded at $168.51, 1,848,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,799,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.76. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.11, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

