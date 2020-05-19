Short Interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Increases By 67.9%

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the April 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 450.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 118,564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

