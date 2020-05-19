Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.10 and last traded at $181.88, 4,474,461 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,088,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.96.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

