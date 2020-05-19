Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Trading 6.1% Higher

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.55, approximately 1,873,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,244,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

