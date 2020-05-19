Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Price Up 6%

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) shares rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.25, approximately 3,145,040 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,243,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

