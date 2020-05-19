Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $181.88 and last traded at $180.10, approximately 2,682,063 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,277,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.87.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $281,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,898.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock worth $2,266,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.5% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

