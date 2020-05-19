Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $181.88 and last traded at $180.10, approximately 2,682,063 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,277,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.87.
GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.
In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $281,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,898.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock worth $2,266,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.5% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.