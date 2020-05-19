Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Trading Up 6%

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $59.20, approximately 144,159 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 112,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMSF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Amerisafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

