ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.14, 610,712 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 374,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $718.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -153.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 70,150.0% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 70,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

