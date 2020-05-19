CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Price Up 6%

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.51, approximately 898,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 924,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

