Zacks: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $51.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 81 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 243,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 485,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

