Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 239 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 104.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

