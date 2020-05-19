Zacks: Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.80 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Federated Hermes’ rating score has improved by 35.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $25.40 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Federated Hermes an industry rank of 203 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.76 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 28.57%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federated Hermes (FHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.