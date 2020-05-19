Brokerages Expect Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Piper Sandler Companies’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $70.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Piper Sandler Companies an industry rank of 192 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of PIPR opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $936.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $240.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

