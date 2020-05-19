Zacks: Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Deluxe’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $70.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Deluxe an industry rank of 245 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,603. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $2,676,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

