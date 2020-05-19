Analysts Set $102.80 Price Target for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $102.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 158 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IX shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 56.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

