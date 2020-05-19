Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

