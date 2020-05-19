Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.79.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

NYSE MPLX opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Mplx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after buying an additional 1,832,725 shares during the period. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

