Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €75.00 ($87.21).

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAF. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Siltronic stock opened at €81.62 ($94.91) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($178.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.32.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

