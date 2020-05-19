Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €75.00 ($87.21).

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAF. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Siltronic stock opened at €81.62 ($94.91) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($178.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.32.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

