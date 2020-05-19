Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

