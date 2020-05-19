ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADT. ValuEngine cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 634,804,741 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,034,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,136 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 7,121,436 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,952 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 364,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 111.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ADT by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 349,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. ADT has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

