Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 261,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 79,163 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,905.50, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.91. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $84.30.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.