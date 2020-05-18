Alps Advisors Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $422,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,406,223 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $210.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average of $205.89. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

