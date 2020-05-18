Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.44 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.