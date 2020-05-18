Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $150.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

