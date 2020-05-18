Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $171,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after purchasing an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

JNJ stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.62. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

