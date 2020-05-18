New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

