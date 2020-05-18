Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $250,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,111,000 after acquiring an additional 658,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,426,000 after acquiring an additional 165,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PFG stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

