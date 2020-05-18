Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,777 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $121,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

JNJ stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

