JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 74,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 183,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $85.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

