State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,202,000 after buying an additional 266,363 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $11.63 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

