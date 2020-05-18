Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

PFG stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

